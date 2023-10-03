Malaysia on right track to transition to renewable energy: Nik Nazmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is on the right track to transition its energy towards renewable energy, especially in the power sector, says The Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix).

He said according to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) latest Energy Transition Index, Malaysia ranked a respectable 39th, with system performance and transition readiness at 69 per cent and 60 per cent respectively.

“The index measures a country’s readiness to transition into an equitable, sustainable, and affordable energy future. This proves that Malaysia is on the right track to transition its energy,” he said in his speech during the National Energy Awards (NEA) 2022 Appreciation Ceremony here last night.

Moreover, he said that this nation can and must strive to do better as it affects the future generation.

“As we develop and grow our economy, our energy consumption will likewise expand to meet the higher output and demands. This will be especially prevalent in industries that are energy-intensive like manufacturing, industrial works, and processing plants,” he said.

On the NEA 2022 programme, Nik Nazmi said NEA recognises the outstanding achievements and best practices of the public as well as private sectors in driving the country’s sustainable energy agenda.

He said NEA is part of the government’s effort in promoting energy efficiency and renewable energy that has played a pivotal role in encouraging businesses and building owners to adopt sustainable energy practices.

“The NEA today has become a platform to educate, promote and encourage the adoption of best sustainable energy practices in offices, factories, buildings and financial institutions, in support of Malaysia’s 2050 climate aspiration,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the event is about appreciating the winners of NEA 2022 that were announced on Sept 13, last year, comprising 23 winners and runners-up from various categories.

“The winners then represented Malaysia at the ASEAN Energy Awards (AEA), in which 12 companies received accolades in various categories,” he said. -Bernama