Malaysia Open: Calf injury may force Daren to pull out

KUALA LUMPUR: National professional men's singles shuttler Liew Daren (pix) will most likely not play against defending champion Viktor Axelson in the second round of the 2023 Malaysia Open at the Axiata Arena this Thursday.

The world number 31, who advanced to the second round after defeating France's Toma Junior Popov 21-15, 14-21, 21-17 in a 59-minute first-round battle today, may have to withdraw due to a right calf injury which he had suffered since last month.

The bronze medalist at the 2018 World Badminton Championships, however, hopes that he would be able to fully recover and continue playing in the Super 1000 level tournament in front of local badminton fans.

“I haven’t been able to train for a month because of an injury to my right calf suffered during running training. It is possible that I will withdraw but I have not made a decision yet. I have to see if I can recover because tomorrow it is going to be more painful.

“If walking still hurts tomorrow and Thursday, then no point in playing because I can’t move. I was really in pain when I was playing, I didn’t even jump as I was playing with only one leg,“ he told reporters.

According to the draw for the tournament, Daren, 36, is scheduled to play against either the winner of world number one Axelson or Rasmus Gemke (21st in the world), who are both from Denmark.

Daren also did not rule out the possibility of his appearance in the Malaysian Open this time, being the last in the tournament before announcing his retirement at an unspecified date.-Bernama