Malaysia Open: Wei Chong-Kai Wun get tips from world champs

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun are counting on the experience of world champions, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, to face the difficult task of taking on crack Indonesian pair Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo-Marcus Fernaldi Gideon at the Malaysia Open, which will be held from Jan 10-15.

Kai Wun said Aaron-Wooi Yik, who defeated Kevin-Marcus in the quarter-finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, shared some tips with them to face the former world number one pair at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil in the first round.

“We sought guidance (from Aaron-Wooi Yik), and they shared their experience, but we will try our best, because every match is different, but maybe for this match we will attack to get points.

“We don’t want to overthink, because they are top players and they do have titles and their experience is also great, we just hope we can give our best,“ he told reporters when met at their training session here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Kai Wun said that his experience playing in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour helped him improve his performance in facing future tournaments.

He added that he and Wei Chong, at the same time, were determined to be ranked 10th to 12th in the world this year.

“So we will try to enter the quarter and semi-finals in the Malaysia Open, because last year we played in Super 500 and above tournaments, where we did not fare too well,“ he said.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun, who are currently ranked 19th in the world, have only met Kevin-Marcus once before, at the Japan Open last August where they lost 21-23, 19-21.-Bernama