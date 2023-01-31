Malaysia plans to set up Cyber Security Commission

PUTRAJAYA: The government plans to establish the Malaysian Cyber Security Commission as part of efforts to strengthen cyber security in the country, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

Speaking at the monthly gathering of the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) here today, he said KKD would cooperate with related agencies like CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) to set up the commission.

“There are big plans, the hope of (realising) efforts to establish the Malaysian Cyber Security Commission,” he said.

Fahmi also said several amendments affecting KKD agencies such as the Personal Data Protection Department (JPDP), National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) would be tabled in the coming Dewan Rakyat session which begins on Feb 13.

“There is no point in having data but it is not safe. JPDP needs to be strengthened and CSM too should make a leap ... basic matters need to be settled fast,” he said.

Fahmi also said that the review of 5G network implementation in Malaysia would be completed by the end of March, and the process was now at the stage of gathering feedback and meeting with all relevant parties.

“5G not only plays the role of service access but also as a way of managing technology and is capable of helping to provide a better and more Madani (civil) future,” he said.

On Jan 13, Fahmi said the policy on 5G implementation by Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) would be tabled before the Cabinet by the end of the first quarter of this year. -Bernama