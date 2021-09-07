Malaysia putting priority on rebuilding economy to be on firmer footing : Mustapa

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is putting a priority on rebuilding its economy and placing the country on a stronger footing with a more competitive economy, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed(pix).

He said the challenges faced by the country in the last 18 months have also presented an opportunity for the government to revisit its policies and strategies.

Mustapa noted that the government’s priorities in the next 10 years include increasing income, eliminating absolute poverty and reducing development gaps between states and regions as well as ensuring quality growth which is sustainable -- that is, growth which will not compromise the environment.

“Other priorities are creating a policy environment that is conducive to private sector, investors both local and foreign; growth and development that is inclusive and resulting in more unity and cohesion in the context of Keluarga Malaysia; and ensuring that the government delivery mechanism is enhanced to meet our developmental goals,” he said in his keynote address at a webinar titled “The 12th Malaysia Plan: Developing the Nation in the Spirit of Keluarga Malaysia” today. -Bernama