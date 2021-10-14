Malaysia ready to return as regional and international hub: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is now ready to be back on track as investment hub for both regional and international players, driven by creative and innovative methods in encouraging investments implemented by the government.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) said this is also made possible through continuous cooperation with every members of Keluarga Malaysia, with safe bubbles for all businesses with new norms are being safely applied to date.

“The Twelfth Malaysia Plan (12MP) has outlined nine Focus Areas in revitalising Malaysia’s investment. Among others are in rejuvenating economic growth, strengthening economic enablers, improving social security, eradicating hardcore poverty and narrowing income gaps throughout the nation.

“The uniqueness of multiracial Malaysian, with diverse social strata has long provide opportunities for investors. Different race, for instance, would need different set of necessity. In another comprehension, more products and services are potentially marketable in this country,” he said in his pre-recorded keynote address at the Invest Malaysia 2021 Virtual Series 1 today. -Bernama