Malaysia records 12,735 new Covid cases as of noon Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 12,735 new cases of Covid-19 over 24 hours up to noon today, 301 cases higher than the 12,434 of the previous day, said Director-General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The new cases raised the cumulative total of cases to 2,245,695, he said in a social media post.

He also said that Sarawak recorded the highest daily number of cases, at 2,487, followed by Selangor (1,940), Johor (1,241), Kelantan (1,232), Kedah (1,033).

Sabah (993), Perak (913), Penang (763), Terengganu (726), Pahang (697), Kuala Lumpur (258), Melaka (194), Negeri Sembilan (132), Perlis (97), Putrajaya (28) and Labuan (one).

Dr Noor Hisham said that as of 5 pm yesterday, 63 per cent of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 55 per cent non-ICU beds were in use.-Bernama