KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Malaysia spiked to 7,289 over the past 24 hours, the highest figure ever recorded since the pandemic began in January last year.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his tweet said Selangor still recorded the highest daily tally at 2,642, followed by Johor (664), Kuala Lumpur (604), Sarawak (513) and Kelantan (425).

Negeri Sembilan recorded 410 new cases, followed by Penang (380), Kedah (336), Terengganu (268), Sabah (266), Melaka (258), Perak (218), Pahang (211), Labuan (63), Putrajaya (23) and Perlis (eight).

Two days ago, the country recorded 6,976 cases of Covid-19. — Bernama