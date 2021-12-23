Malaysia records RM177.8b approved investments in Jan-Sept 2021

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s total approved investments rose 51.5% to RM177.8 billion across manufacturing, services and primary sectors, involving 3,037 projects in January to September 2021, estimated to generate 79,899 jobs.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali remarked that the performance is a testament to investors’ strong confidence in the country as a preferred investment hub, particularly in its conducive business ecosystem in providing high-skilled talents and a strong readiness in advanced technology.

“This, in turn, further bolsters our role as a prominent site in global companies’ manufacturing networks, enhancing Malaysia’s position as a pioneering, renowned investment destination in the region,” he said in a statement today.

According to the figures from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida), the manufacturing sector attracted the largest share of investment at RM103.9 billion (58.4%), followed by the services sector with RM57.8 billion (32.5%) and the primary sector with RM16.1 billion (9.1%).

Foreign direct investments (FDI) accounted for nearly 60% of approved investments, valued at RM106.1 billion with Singapore, China, Austria, Japan and the Netherlands emerging as the top five foreign investment sources accounting for RM90.6 billion or 85.3% of the total approved FDI.

By sector, FDI made the bulk of the investment in the manufacturing sector, while domestic direct investment (DDI) from local companies dominated investments in the services and primary sectors. For the period, DDI contributed RM71.7 billion or 40.3% of the total approved investments.

The figures also revealed Kedah, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Pahang as the top five states with RM134.8 billion or 75.8% of the total approved investments in various sectors.

By sector, manufacturing saw a total of 522 approved projects worth RM103.9 billion from January to September 2021, a 60% increase from RM64.8 billion reported in the same period last year. FDI in the sector accounted for 88.3% or RM91.7 billion of the total approved investment, an improvement of 133.5%.

The electrical and electronics came out as the top performing industry for the period with RM64.3 billion followed by fabricated metal products (RM14.0 billion), rubber products (RM5.4 billion), basic metal products (RM5.2 billion), food manufacturing (RM4.6 billion), chemicals and chemical products (RM4.1 billion), scientific and measuring equipment (RM2.1 billion) and transport equipment (RM980.8 million) made up 96.8% of total approved investments for the manufacturing sector.

On the achievement, Azmin pointed out that Malaysia is focusing on high quality, capital-intensive projects and those that support the sustainable development agenda of the nation.

“We have been securing new investments that align well with Malaysia’s National Investment Aspirations and environmental, social and governance principles. This is reflected by the increasing number of capital intensive projects approved by Mida in January to September 2021.”

Meanwhile, the services sector saw 2,473 services projects with approved investments of RM57.8 billion, which is expected to create 19,731 jobs and DID contributed RM46.9 billion or 81.1% of the total.

Mida stated that the real estate sub-sector remained the largest contributor with RM20.1 billion, whereby global establishments, financial services, hotel and tourism as well as transport services have also recorded increases during the period.

On the other hand, the primary sector saw RM16.1 billion or 9.1% of the total approved investments, a 827% jump from the performance in the corresponding period last year.

For the sector, DID accounts for the bulk of the approved investments at RM12.6 billion or 78.3% while foreign investments accounts for the remaining RM3.5 billion or 21.7%.

It said the mining subsector dominated with approved investments of RM16.0 billion, followed by plantation and commodities with RM84.8 million and agriculture at RM11.5 million. These investments are expected to create 304 jobs in the country.