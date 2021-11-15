Malaysia registered 5,143 new Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 5,143 new Covid-19 cases today.

This is a drop of 19 new cases from yesterday, where Malaysia recorded 5,162 Covid-19 cases.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that this brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,551,452.

Meanwhile, the daily hospital admission for Covid-19 patients rose by 9.5 per cent over the last seven days compared to the preceding week.

Hospitalisation in the Klang Valley is up 20 per cent. Other regions which saw rising hospitalisation rates are Malacca, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Perak and Johor.