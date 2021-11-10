Malaysia registers 78 new Covid-19 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 78 Covid-19 deaths as of midnight, a slight increase from the 58 fatalities logged the day before.

The death toll stood at 29,427.

According to the data obtained from CovidNow portal, all the deaths were backlog cases, 19 of which were dead on arrival.

Kedah recorded the highest number of new deaths with 19 followed by Sarawak (13), Selangor (12), Kelantan and Sabah (eight), Perak (seven), Johor (five), Melaka and Terengganu (two), Kuala Lumpur and Negri Sembilan (one).

No new deaths were reported in Pahang, Perlis, Penang, Labuan and Putrajaya.