PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry today announced that there are 69 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5251 as of 12pm today.

“There are also now 51 cases in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 26 of them requiring ventilators,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press conference today.

However, he also said 201 cases have since successfully received treatment and been discharged bringing the total number of recovered cases to 2967.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said there was three deaths that occurred today, which brings the total 86.

The 85th death was that of an 85-year-old man. He was a close contact to a positive case (case 4657) related to a cluster from a Patient under investigation who returned from Bali, and he was treated for blood cancer at a private hospital before he was transferred to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan, Pahang on April 15. He was pronounced dead on April 16, 3.30pm.

The 86th death is a 85-year-old man with a medical history of high blood pressure and stroke. He was a close contact to case 2321 and was treated at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) on April 1 and he was pronounced dead on April 16, 8.56am.

Besides that, Noor Hisham said as of April 16, the ministry had detected as many as 601 positive case of Covid-19 among foreigners, with 356 cases being treated, 242 recovered and discharged and 3 deaths.

“They include tourists, foreign workers, refugees and asylum seekers,“ he said.

From the breakdown the majority are from these countries:

108 cases from Indonesia;

104 cases from the Philippines;

63 cases from Bangladesh;

60 cases from India;

51 cases from Pakistan;

He urged industries and factories that utilised a lot of foreign labour to abide by the Health Ministry guidelines so as to prevent the spread of Covid-19.