PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia through the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) retained the seat in the Council of Administration (CA) of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) for the 2022-2025 term.

KKMM in a statement today said Malaysia also won the Postal Operations Council (POC) seat at the 27th UPU Congress held in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivore from Aug 9 to 27.

Malaysia previously held the CA seat for the 2016-2021 term.

“Malaysia’s success in defending the CA seat and winning the POC seat reflects the trust and recognition of 192 member countries for Malaysia’s leadership in the UPU which is a specialised body to guarantee a truly universal postal system that would benefit the global community,“ said KKMM.

According to KKMM, the 27th UPU Congress was the first hybrid congress that saw the involvement of member countries physically and virtually.

KKMM secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek who represented the Malaysian government at the plenary session on Aug 25 reaffirmed the country’s commitment in actively supporting the goals and objectives of the UPU and ready to serve in the UPU in the next term.

This is evidenced through various initiatives introduced by the government through KKMM and agencies such as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) which have developed various initiatives under the National Courier Accelerator Plan (PAKEJ), Small Entrepreneur Digitalisation Empowerment Programme (PUPUK) and National eCommerce Strategic Roadmap 2.0 (NESR 2.0) to drive the growth of e-commerce, said KKMM.

“Malaysian micro and small enterprises will also benefit from the future development of cross-border e-commerce through a smooth and integrated global postal supply chain in line with UPU’s strategy,“ it said.

KKMM said the suitability of UPU in the new digital economy should be expanded through strategies in line with policies, regulations and standards that would rebuild the international postal system, hence the need for data, artificial intelligence and innovation to be strengthened to bring the postal system to the global digitalisation era.

Established in 1874, UPU is the United Nations specialised agency and the postal sector’s primary forum for international cooperation. — Bernama