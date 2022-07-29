Malaysia's 2022 population estimated at 32.7 mln

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's population in 2022 is estimated at 32.7 million, compared with 32.6 million recorded in 2021, with an annual population growth rate of 0.2 per cent, according to Malaysia's Current Population Estimates 2022, published today.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the population of citizens rose from 30 million in 2021 to 30.2 million in 2022, with the growth rate decreasing from 0.8 per cent to 0.7 per cent for the same period.

Commenting on the publication issued by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) today, he said the composition of the citizen population in 2022 will increase to 92.6 per cent, an increase of 0.5 percentage points compared with 92.1 per cent in 2021.

“In 2022, the male population was more than the female population at 17 million and 15.7 million respectively. The gender ratio is 109 males to 100 females,“ he said.

Mohd Uzir said there was a drop in the composition of the population aged 0-14 in 2022 to 23.2 per cent, compared with 23.6 per cent in 2021, while the proportion of the population aged 15-64 (working age) increased from 69.4 per cent in 2021 to 69.5 per cent in 2022.-Bernama