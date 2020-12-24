Malaysia’s Covid-19 cumulative cases reach 100,000

KUALA LUMPUR: The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 100,318, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

Dr Noor Hisham said that 1,581 positive cases were recorded today, which raised the number of active cases with infectivity to 18,773.

He said that 1,085 recoveries were also recorded, bringing the number of recovered cases so far to 81,099.

“Of the new cases, two are imported while 1,579 are local transmissions.

“Selangor reported the highest daily figure with 491 cases, of which, 375 were from clusters and close contact screening in the field,” he said in a statement on the Covid-19 situation today.

Kuala Lumpur came second with 379 cases, followed by Sabah with 249, while other 270 cases were related to clusters in lockups and prisons.

The 270 cases consist of 185 cases in Penjara Jalan Harapan Cluster, Tembok Gajah Cluster (74 cases), GK Tawau Cluster (six), Tembok Cluster (four) and Bakti Cluster (one).

Dr Noor Hisham said that to date there were 102 cases being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 45 are intubated.

In conjunction with Christmas celebrations tomorrow, he reminded people to maintain compliance with the standard operating procedures stipulated, to reduce infection risks among families and friends by practising the new normal.

In line with the latest technology developments, he encouraged people to utilise video calls instead of visiting others so as to protect elderly and vulnerable groups from being infected with Covid-19.

“As the number of Covid-19 cumulative cases hits 100,318, the public is advised to be more vigilant and careful in reducing the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

“May the difference in this year’s celebration be a memory to be remembered in the future,” he said. — Bernama