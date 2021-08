KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases remained above the 20,000-mark as 22,642 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

In the latest data shared on Facebook and Twitter, Dr Noor Hisham said the number brings the cumulative total of Covid-19 infections in the country to 1,616,244.

He said Selangor still recorded the highest daily new cases at 6,325, followed by Sabah (3,224), Kedah (2,279), Johor (1,832), Sarawak (1,667), Penang (1,427), Kelantan (1,424), Perak (1,390) and Kuala Lumpur (1,128).

Other states recorded below 1,000 cases, namely Terengganu with 744 cases, Pahang (522), Melaka 342, Negeri Sembilan (269), Perlis (44), Putrajaya (21) and Labuan (four).

Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 tally climbed back above the 20,000-mark after recording 20,837 cases yesterday from only 17,672 cases on Monday. -Bernama