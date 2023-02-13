Malaysia’s drone industry can reach up to RM12.13b in market value this year: Ahmad Maslan

BANGI: The drone industry in Malaysia is expected to reach a market value of up to RM12.13 billion or 4.3 per cent of the global market share this year, Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) said.

He said that based on market research in 2021, the global drone industry is expected to generate a total market value of US$41.3 billion (US$1=RM4.36) and Malaysia is determined to be actively involved in this growing industry.

Ahmad said the government is committed to develop high-tech industries, such as the drone industry, so that more young people could benefit from new technologies that have a high impact on the national economy.

“Matters involving research and development of new technologies is one of the main focus components of the government today and that matter will also be given attention in the presentation of the upcoming Budget 2023,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Ahmad launched the drone sports incubator programme, Dronecubator, at the Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) here.

Developed by UKM and the National Academy for Drone Sports for Centre of Excellence, Dronecubator aims to train new talent and provide exposure to drone sports technology by focusing on the use of the latest technology.

The programme, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance (MoF), will be managed by the Malaysian Sport Aviation Federation (MSAF) and Futurise, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cyberview Sdn Bhd, a company under MoF. -Bernama