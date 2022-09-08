Malaysia’s exports of halal products up 19% to RM36.60 bln in 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s exports of halal products had increased by 19 per cent to RM36.30 billion in 2021 from RM30.50 billion in 2020, said Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong (pix).

In his welcoming speech at the launch of the 18th Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) here, today, he noted that the halal industry is also expected to grow even further in the Asia Pacific region following Malaysia’s ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) on March 18, 2022.

The RCEP is the world’s biggest free trade agreement, involving 15 nations with a total population of more than 2.3 billion or around one-third of the world’s population.

“With major countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand as well as ASEAN being members of the RCEP, this provides a golden opportunity in diversifying the halal industry’s potential,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said the International Sourcing Programme (INSP) has physically and virtually connected nearly 400 buyers from 46 countries with 532 Malaysian exporting companies so far.

“The hybrid format is expected to be able to generate more exciting export sales compared to previous years. The virtual INSP will be extended until Nov 15,“ he said.

On MIHAS 2022, Lim noted that there has been a significant rise in the number of Malaysian exhibitors, including micro, small and medium enterprises, with the number of local exhibitors rising 411 per cent year-on-year.

“Furthermore, many are also relatively younger entrepreneurs. For example, all 15 exhibitors in the Pahang Pavilion are less than 45 years old,” he added.-Bernama