Malaysia’s first Covid-19 e-book by veteran journalist released today

KUALA LUMPUR: ‘If the Dying Could Speak’ - Malaysia’s first e-book on Covid-19, has been made available online today by E-Sentral bookstore.

The e-book was authored by veteran journalist cum Associate Professor M.Krishnamoorthy in a hope that it will help decision-makers to learn from health experts on innovative and viable healthcare strategies.

Krishnamoorthy, in a statement today, said that the e-book takes the readers on a sobering journey to the man who breathed his last without the comfort of his family.

It also describes scenes of the appreciation for frontliners who worked beyond 24 hours in the hour of the nation’s need, he said.

The book cover reflects the ‘love’ sign using the Malaysian flag, with a subtitle: ‘30,000 Deaths & 3 Million Covid Cases: Lessons to be Learned’.

Krishnamoorthy has previously been a journalist with Bernama, The Star, NST, CNN, BBC and New York Times.

In the foreword, Senior lecturer of Xiamen University Malaysia Jenny Maganran Goh stated that through 33 personal anecdotal chapters along with news articles, commentaries, and insights, the author shows how Malaysians psyche changed during the pandemic and certainly a fresh narrative of people caught in a historic crisis and is set to prick emotions.-Bernama