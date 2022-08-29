Malaysia’s first Hyatt Place hotel to open in Bukit Jalil mid-2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Jalil – the first Hyatt Place hotel in the country and the first international brand hotel in Bukit Jalil – will open by mid 2023, said its owner, Mygres Ceramiche Sdn Bhd.

Mygres managing director Datuk Wira Vincent Lye said the topping-off ceremony of the building structure is a significant step in setting up the hotel, which is near completion despite obstacles faced in recent years.

“We’re thrilled to top off the hotel building as it marks an important milestone in our goal of establishing the first Hyatt Place hotel in Malaysia and the first international brand hotel in Bukit Jalil City. Despite the challenges of recent years, we have continued to progress towards completion of the building as we have confidence in the tourism industry of Malaysia,” Lye said at the topping-off ceremony of Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Jalil today.

“We have good partners in SIAB Holdings Bhd, Malton Bhd, Pavillion Mall Bukit Jalil, Hyatt Hotels and MyDecor Sdn Bhd, as the teamwork shown by all our partner companies has been instrumental in bring us to this point today – which is the hotel building being topped off,” he remarked.

Hyatt Place general manager Bennett Peter is optimistic on the tourism outlook this year. He said that in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, its team was able to break ground and construction progressed “full-steam ahead” during the pandemic.

“It is right for the location of the hotel and the kind of pricing you want to sell, Hyatt Place is the brand. Hyatt Place is the four-star brand of Hyatt, Grand Hyatt (and) Hyatt Regency is the five-star brand, so you introduce Hyatt to a new segment of travellers.

“(The target audience) are corporate travellers, sports groups (and) leisure travellers. (For) countries, focusing on Malaysians, Aseans and Asians. (We) target any body who wants to stay in this area (Bukit Jalil City),” he said.

The hotel, which will feature 250 rooms as well as facilities such as an all-day dining restaurant with private dining rooms, a lobby lounge and bar, a rooftop bar and outdoor event space, and a high-ceiling ballroom.

A Starbucks Reserve outlet will be established at the ground floor of the hotel and will represent a destination for lifestyle and dining within the Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur building.

Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur is located in Bukit Jalil City and connected to Pavilion Bukit Jalil Mall. It has easy access to Bukit Jalil Highway, Shah Alam Expressway and Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressways as well as near to the KL Wellness City gallery, the Asian Football Federation, Bukit Jalil National Stadium, and Bukit Jalil Golf and Country Resort.