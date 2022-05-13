Malaysia’s GDP up 5.0% in Q1

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian economy grew 5.0% in the first quarter of 2022 mainly supported by improving domestic demand as economic activity continued to normalise with the easing of containment measures.

The improvement also reflects the recovery in the job market, with the unemployment rate declining further to 4.1% (Q4’21: 4.3%), as well as continued policy support. Strong external demand amid the continued upcycle in global technology provided further lift to growth. On the supply side, services and manufacturing sectors continued to drive economic growth, expanding by 6.5% and 6.6% respectively. On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy grew by 3.9% (Q4’21: 4.6%).

Headline inflation moderated to 2.2% during the quarter (Q4’21: 3.2%). This mainly reflects the smaller contribution from the dissipating base effect from lower domestic retail fuel prices last year, and the absence of the base effect from electricity tariff rebates implemented in 2020. Core inflation increased to 1.7% during the quarter (Q4’21: 0.8%). This reflects price adjustments amid the higher costs and improving demand conditions, with price increases being more noticeable specifically for food items due to supply-related factors such as higher global commodity prices.

Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah said the domestic economy is expected to improve further this year, with growth projected at 5.3% to 6.3% as announced in March 2022. This is underpinned by stronger domestic demand, continued expansion in external demand, and further improvement in the labour market. Growth would also benefit from the easing of restrictions, reopening of international borders and implementation of investment projects.

“Nevertheless, risks to Malaysia’s growth momentum remain. These include a weaker-than-expected global growth, further escalation of geopolitical conflicts, worsening supply chain disruptions, adverse developments surrounding Covid-19 and heightened financial market volatility,“ she said in a press conference today.

For 2022, in an environment of high input costs and improving demand, headline inflation is projected to average between 2.2% and 3.2%. Underlying inflation, as measured by core inflation, is also expected to trend higher during the year, averaging between 2.0 to 3.0%. Several key factors are expected to partly contain upward pressure on prices, namely the existing price control measures and the continued spare capacity in the economy. Nonetheless, the inflation outlook remains subject to commodity price developments, arising mainly from the military conflict in Ukraine and prolonged supply-related disruptions. The outlook is also contingent on domestic policy measures on administered prices.