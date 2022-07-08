Malaysia's IPI 4.1% up in may, driven by E&E production

KUALA LUMPUR: The Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased 4.1 per cent in May 2022 compared to the same month of the previous year, contributed by the manufacturing and electricity sectors, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Chief statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the manufacturing and electricity sectors recorded increases of 6.9 per cent and 2.8 per cent respectively, while the mining sector shrank 4.9 per cent.

“On a month-on-month basis, the IPI deteriorated by 1.0 per cent as a result of the fall in manufacturing and mining components,” he said in the Malaysia Index of Industrial Production statement for May 2022 today.

Mohd Uzir said the manufacturing sector output based on year-on-year comparison increased by 6.9 per cent in May 2022 after recording a growth of 6.2 per cent in April 2022.

“The main subsectors that contributed to the growth in the manufacturing sector in May 2022 were electrical and electronics (E&E) with 15.5 per cent, transport equipment and other manufactures products (12.4 per cent) and non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products (5.2 per cent),” he said.

He said the growth of the manufacturing sector was driven by both domestic-oriented industry (8.7 per cent) and export-oriented industry (6.1 per cent).

The growth of the domestic-oriented industry was attributed to the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers and the manufacture of food processing products.

“Meanwhile, the increase in export-oriented industries was mainly supported by the manufacture of computer, electronics and optical products and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products,” he said.

The performance of the manufacturing sector was also in line with the encouraging growth of exports.

For month-on-month comparison, the manufacturing sector contracted 1.3 per cent compared to April 2022 affected by the lower capacity utilisation, especially in food, beverages and tobacco products and non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products subsectors.

He said the mining sector output declined 4.9 per cent in May 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year.

“The deterioration was affected by the fall of 6.7 per cent in crude oil and condensate index and downturn of 3.6 per cent in Natural Gas index.

“The mining index also registered a 0.6 per cent decrease compared to the previous month,” he said.

The electricity sector output rose 2.8 per cent in May 2022 compared to the same month of the previous year, while in terms of month-on-month comparison, the electricity index grew 1.5 per cent.

The IPI in the period of January to May 2022 recorded an expansion of 4.4 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year.

“This increment was supported by the manufacturing index (6.4 per cent) and electricity index (3.0 per cent). Meanwhile, mining index shrank 2.1 per cent,” Mohd Uzir added.

-- Bernama