Malaysia’s largest combined cycle power plant starts commercial operation

PETALING JAYA: General Electric Co (GE) and Edra Energy Sdn Bhd have started commercial operation of Edra’s power plant in Alor Gajah, Malacca, which is now the largest combined cycle power plant in Malaysia.

The power plant adds more than 2.2 gigawatts (GW) of electricity to the national grid, equal to the amount needed to power up 10% of the country’s current demand.

According to Energy Watch’s current projections, Malaysia’s electricity demand is expected to grow from 18.8 GW in 2020 to over 24 GW by 2039.

In addition, the country’s energy transition objectives in the 12th Malaysia Plan nclude plans to phase out coal-fired power generation. 7 GW of coal power is expected to be retired by 2033, which leads to an increase in other energy sources including gas.

GE Gas Power Asia president and CEO Ramesh Singaram said GE technology has achieved levels of efficiency to meet the growing demand for electricity and the sustainability goals of the Malaysian government.

“Our H-Class technology, coupled with digital solutions and service expertise, will contribute to making Edra’s new power plant one of the most efficient and sustainable in the region. In addition, the project has spillover effects to the local economy, through the generation of 2,500 job opportunities, particularly for the local community.”

The new plant consists of three generating blocks capable of generating over 745 MW per block, each with a GE 9HA.02 gas turbine, an STF-D650 steam turbine, a W88 generator and a Heat Recovery Steam Generator.

GE’s integrated Mark VIe control system provides gas turbine generator control and performance visibility. Besides, GE Digital’s asset performance management suite of digital solutions will help to make the Malacca power plant operations safer, more predictable, reliable and sustainable, the company said.

GE has provided Edra with a service agreement to manage all aspects of the project’s lifecycle and the core power plant equipment. The power generation equipment at the power plant is part of the fleet monitored by GE’s Monitoring & Diagnostics Center in Kuala Lumpur in a multi-year services agreement.