Malaysia’s largest sports car facility to be built by 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s largest industrial-integrated sports car facility and automotive academy, costing RM10 million, will be built by 2025.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker (pix) announced that the roughly 0.399-hectare single-roof super facility, would be constructed via collaboration between Optimal Premium Motors Sdn Bhd (OPM), PrimeX Signature Sdn Bhd and TOC Automotive College (TOC).

It will be equipped with showrooms and automobile restoration, detailing, accessory and car trade facilities, among others, to become a monumental landmark in Malaysia.

In addition, an Auto Detailing Academy (ADA) will also be developed to drive individuals to pursue their passion and start a career through educational courses in automotive technology, engineering, restoration and detailing to enter and flourish in the automotive industry.

Ti said Malaysia has been an attractive base for local and global automotive manufacturers for years, being the third highest-demand country for the automotive industry in Southeast Asia.

“What OPM, PrimeX and TOC are doing will not only showcase Malaysia’s blooming automotive industry, but at the same time provide our youth with more employment opportunities and upskilling with valuable knowledge to take them to great heights,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, OPM founder, Simpson Tan said the new facility would generate over 600 jobs including technical training and in-depth insights into the industry as a contribution to building a large number of skilled workers in the country.

OPM and PrimeX also donated RM10,000 to Kelab Harmoni Malaysia in an effort to promote unity through education and nurturing youths in Malaysia.-Bernama