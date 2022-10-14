Malaysia's natural rubber production down 3.8 pct in August: DOSM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s natural rubber (NR) production decreased by 3.8 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) to 36,411 tonnes in August 2022 from 37,843 tonnes in July 2022, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Year on year, NR production declined by 15.2 per cent compared to 42,942 tonnes in August last year.

“Production of NR in August 2022 for Malaysia was mainly contributed by the smallholders' sector (87.5 per cent) compared to the estate sector (12.5 per cent),” it said in a statement today.

Total stocks of NR decreased by 8.1 per cent m-o-m to 209,491 tonnes in August with rubber processors contributing 91.6 per cent of the stocks.

Exports of Malaysia’s NR increased 11.9 per cent m-o-m to 60,170 tonnes in August 2022, with China remaining the main destination, accounting for 40.5 per cent of the total shipment, followed by Iran (5.4 per cent), Germany (4.0 per cent), the United States (4.0 per cent), and Turkiye (4.0 per cent).

“Analysis of the average monthly prices showed that latex concentrate recorded a decrease of 3.3 per cent to 514.73 sen from 532.28 sen per kg in July 2022, while scrap rubber declined by 5.8 per cent to 533.29 sen per kg,” it added.

-- Bernama