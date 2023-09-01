Malaysia’s new ambassador to Iran presents his credentials to President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi

TEHRAN: Malaysia’s new ambassador to Iran, Khairi Omar, presented his credentials to President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday (January 8) at the Presidential office.

According to a statement from the Malaysian Embassy in Tehran, upon arrival at the Presidential office, Khairi was warmly welcomed by Raisi as he wished every success to the newly-appointed ambassador during his stay in Iran.

On his part, Khairi conveyed to the president warm greetings and best wishes from His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Raja Permaisuri Agong and the Prime Minister to Iran’s government and the people.

He also expressed his readiness to work closely with Iranian officials and will seek to expand the bilateral ties between Malaysia and Iran to a new high especially in the fields of trade, investment, education, tourism, science and technology.

Khairi was accompanied by First Secretary Nizam Halimi and Second Secretary Mohd Tarmizi of the Malaysian Embassy when presenting his credentials.

Malaysia and Iran established diplomatic relations following the signing of the Treaty of Friendship on 15 January 1968. In 1970, Malaysia established its Embassy in Tehran while Iran established its Embassy in Kuala Lumpur in 1981.

Currently, Iran is the 50th largest trading partner of Malaysia and the 39th largest export destination for Malaysia.

For the period between January-October 2022, the total trade between Malaysia and Iran was valued at RM 3.2 billion (USD718 million dollars).-Bernama