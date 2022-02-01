Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases back above 5,000-mark

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new daily Covid-19 cases in the country has once again exceeded the 5,000 mark when 5,566 cases were recorded today, compared to 4,774 cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative total to 2,876,324 as at noon.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that out of the new cases, 51 were in categories three, four and five while the rest in categories one and two.

“Out of the 5,566 cases, 227 are imported and 5,339 are local cases, while 113 cases are being treated in the intensive care units (ICU) and 59 requiring respiratory assistance,“ he said in a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Dr Noor Hisham said another 3,187 cases had recovered bringing the cumulative number to 2,787,190 so far, while seven new clusters were recorded and 318 still active.

On the infectivity rate (Rt) in the country he said it was at 1.15, with Kedah and Johor recording the highest at 1.17 as of yesterday.