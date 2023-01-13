Malaysia's NR production down 8 pct in Nov 2022: DOSM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s natural rubber (NR) production decreased by eight per cent year-on-year to 28,048 tonnes in November 2022 from 30,493 tonnes in the same month last year, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) said.

In a statement today, chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said NR production in November 2022 was mainly contributed by the smallholders’ sector (87.2 per cent) compared with the estates’ sector (12.8 per cent).

He said month-on-month (m-o-m), NR production decreased 11.8 per cent to 28,048 tonnes in November 2022 from 31,795 in October 2022.

“Total stocks of NR decreased by 1.4 per cent m-o-m to 195,353 tonnes in November with rubber processors contributing 90.4 per cent of the stocks,” he said.

According to DoSM, exports of Malaysia’s NR increased 23 per cent m-o-m to 51,104 tonnes in November 2022 with China remaining as the main destination, accounting for 54.3 per cent of the total shipment, followed by the United States (3.6 per cent), Germany (2.8 per cent), Turkiye (2.2 per cent) and Brazil (1.8 per cent).

“Gloves were the main exports of rubber-based products with a value of RM1.10 billion in November 2022,” it said.

Meanwhile, it said the analysis of the average monthly prices in November 2022 showed that latex concentrate recorded an increase of 1.3 per cent to 472.58 sen per kilogramme (kg) from 466.42 sen per kg in October 2022 while scrap rubber declined by 5.9 per cent to 443.36 sen per kg compared with the previous month.

-- Bernama