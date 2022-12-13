Malaysia’s palm oil stocks drop 4.98% in Nov 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s total palm oil stocks dropped 4.98 per cent to 2.29 million tonnes in Nov 2022 from 2.41 million tonnes recorded in the previous month.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said crude palm oil (CPO) stocks decreased by 0.57 per cent to 1.30 million tonnes in November from 1.31 million tonnes in October while processed palm oil stocks lost 10.24 per cent to 984,936 tonnes from 1.1 million tonnes previously.

It said CPO production depreciated 7.33 per cent to 1.68 million tonnes in November from 1.81 million tonnes in October while palm kernel output was 9.04 per cent lower at 407,617 tonnes from 448,129 tonnes.

“Palm oil exports, however, inched up 0.92 per cent in November to 1.52 million tonnes from 1.50 million tonnes in October while exports of oleo-chemicals declined 0.02 per cent to 227,251 tonnes compared to 227,299 tonnes,” it said.

MPOB said biodiesel exports in the month under review eased 4.18 per cent to 18,105 tonnes from 18,894 tonnes in the preceding month while exports of palm kernel cake fell 30.83 per cent to 181,642 tonnes from 262,620 tonnes.

Meanwhile, it said palm kernel oil exports went down 16.97 per cent in November to 78,752 tonnes from 84,851 tonnes in the preceding month.-Bernama