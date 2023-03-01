Malaysia secure semifinal place after one of the wildest wins of AFF 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia booked their semi final spot at the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup after defeating Singapore 4-1 in the Group B final match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Kim Pan Gon’s side went 3-0 up heading into the final stages of the match before Singapore pulled one to make it 3-1.

Just before the match turns into a tense affair, Malaysia’s Sergio Aguero secured the victory with a clinical finish to make it 4-1.

The last time Malaysia defeated Singapore was in the 2014 AFF Cup final match in Group B, which saw two epic goals scored late in the game - a penalty by Safiq Rahim and a long-distance kick from Indra Putra Mahayuddin - which helped the team win 3-1 at the Singapore National Stadium to reach the semi-finals.