Malaysia secures 41 exhibitions worth RM632m in economic impact until 2030: MyCEB

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has secured a total of 41 exhibitions with a contribution of RM632 million in economic impact from 2022-2030, said Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB).

Chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Khani Daud said with the total number of estimated visitors during the 41 exhibitions at 287,089, these figures will expectantly continue to grow.

“It is my fervent hope that by working closely with the Global Association of Exhibition Industry (UFI), we will bring this sector to greater heights.

“Since its establishment, MyCEB has also managed to support more than 230 exhibitions, which gathered an estimation of 2.3 million visitors, contributing around RM5.8 billion in estimated economic impact,” he said at the UFI Expert Day 2022 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on Dec 14.

Meanwhile, in a statement by MyCEB, UFI managing director Kai Hattendorf said the 2023 UFI Asia-Pacific Conference will take place in Kuala Lumpur from March 2 to 3.

“Being a great location with so much growth potential, modern exhibition venues and well-developed supporting infrastructure, MyCEB is an ideal host for our first in-person conference in the region after the pandemic,” he said.

The MyCEB-organised UFI Expert Day 2022 is poised to be an opportunity for the business events industry to obtain the latest updates on exhibition industry growth and trends.

It also acts as a knowledge-sharing platform for industry stakeholders to share their insights and ideas in uplifting Malaysia’s exhibition profile in the region.

Around 50 local top corporate and exhibition industry experts comprising exhibition organisers, exhibition centres, government agencies, associations and service providers are anticipated to attend the event.

UFI is the global association of the world’s leading tradeshow organisers and fairground owners, which includes major national and international exhibition associations and selected partners of the exhibition industry. - Bernama