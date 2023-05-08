Malaysia seeks to welcome 11,000 Indonesian fans to Grand Prix 2023

JAKARTA: The upcoming Malaysian Grand Prix 2023 edition from Nov 10 to 12 may welcome 11,000 Indonesian spectators, compared to only 6,000 last year, said Sepang International Circuit (SIC) chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif.

SIC is committed to delivering the highest quality for the race and will ensure those coming to the circuit will witness jam-packed action on the track.

“I’m grateful for the support from Indonesian fans during this time because they are the highest international audience for the Malaysian Grand Prix, and we are truly grateful for that,“ he said.

Speaking at the media briefing here as part of its promotion tour, Azhan Shafriman said the event promises to be more exciting, including the introduction of the new MotoGP format, sprint race, riders parade, and hero walk.

A notable highlight of the event is the professional debut of Malaysian rider Syarifuddin Azman, known as Damok, from MT Helmets-MSI, who will be competing in Moto3.

Special off-track activities will begin with pre-events during race week in line with this year's theme #KasiGegar, which means 'gaspol' in Indonesia.

Activities include the Public Pit Lane Walk and MotoGP Rider's Autograph Session on Nov 10, offering fans the opportunity to get up close and personal with their favourite riders.

Meanwhile, Tourism Malaysia Jakarta director Junus Suhid said Indonesia will always be an essential market for the tourism sector in Malaysia.

“In 2022, Malaysia recorded the arrival of 1.481 million tourists from Indonesia, making it the second-highest (in) number after Singapore.

“This position seems consistent with the arrival of 704,147 Indonesian foreign tourists recorded in the January-March period this year,“ he said. -Bernama