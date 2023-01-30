Malaysia, Singapore sign MoU on data protection, cybersecurity & digital economy: KKD

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Singapore today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of personal data protection, cybersecurity and digital economy.

The MoU was signed by Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and his Singapore counterpart Josephine Teo, and witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong at The Istana.

The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) said this was following the agreement by both countries on October 2018 to explore the cooperation in all three fields and the ministry has agreed to the proposal and the process of updating and incorporating the field of cooperations in the MoU has begun since.

It said among the areas of cooperation on personal data protection would be ﻿﻿exchange of knowledge and expertise on best practices relating to personal data protection policies and regulations, education and capacity building programmes, and enforcement efforts as well as ﻿﻿facilitation of mechanisms to promote cross-border data flows.

”The cooperation also includes development and implementation of the Asean Cross Border Data Flow Mechanism under the Asean Framework on Digital Data Governance and exchange of information regarding potential or ongoing cross-border data protection or do-not-call incidents or investigations, involving persons or organisations,” it said in a statement today.

Additionally, the cooperation includes the development of joint initiatives between the participants to enable the industry to collaborate on data-driven innovation.

Meanwhile, KKD said the cooperation on cybersecurity includes exchange of knowledge and expertise on best practices, ﻿﻿coordination and organisation of cybersecurity capacity building activities and ﻿﻿exchange in information on analyses, experiences and guidance regarding cyber attacks and cybersecurity incidents, concerns or threats.

“It also includes designation of an authorised national cybersecurity lead agency by each participant for the purpose of establishing an annual Malaysia-Singapore Cybersecurity Roundtable.”

On digital economy, the ministry noted that the agreement involves exchange of information on best practices, policies and regulations, including on digitalisation, interoperable standards, and new emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and distributed ledger technology such as blockchain.

“Also included is the ﻿﻿cooperation and collaboration on joint initiatives to promote and support the growth of electronic commerce, digital economy and the interoperability of standards, including but not limited to electronic signatures and authentication, electronic transferrable records and electronic invoicing frameworks,” it said.

According to KKD, an MoU in the field of information and communications cooperation between both governments was sealed and signed by Malaysia’s Minister of Communications and Multimedia and Singapore’s Minister of Communications and Information during the latter’s visit to Malaysia on Feb 19, 2016.

“The MoU has come into effect after the date of signing and will remain in effect for a period of 5 + 5 years until February 2026, and specifically covers the cooperation in the field of media and information,” it added. -Bernama