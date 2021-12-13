Malaysia Space-X 2030 to drive space sector: Mosti

KUALA LUMPUR: The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) is developing a blueprint called the Malaysia Space Exploration 2030 (Malaysia Space-X 2030) to drive growth and create a sustainable national space sector ecosystem.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim(pix) said the blueprint outlined a 10-year strategy, in line with the National Space Policy 2030, especially the fourth thrust which outlines efforts to contribute towards the country's economy and prosperity.

The four major initiatives being planned and to be implemented under Malaysia Space-X 2030 include the remote sensing satellite development programme.

“This programme will be implemented through the public private partnership (PPP) method that is targeted at creating opportunities for strategic cooperation between the government and local industry in the development of locally made satellite technology,“ he told the Dewan Rakyat during the question-and-answer session, today.

He was replying to a question from Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PAS-Setiu) on Mosti's plans to assist the development of the national space industry and further attract investment from abroad to complete the country's space ecosystem.

Ahmad Amzad said the programme had the potential to increase the growth of the satellite component manufacturing industry as well as the data-based downstream industry based on space technology and the ancillary industry.

Through the Malaysia Space-X 2030, he said, the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) is also developing the Space Industry Strategic Plan 2030 that will set the goals, focus and prioritise various space technology activities to drive the local space industry to be more competitive.

“The third initiative is capacity building of the country’s space infrastructure. The government via Mosti has developed international standard advanced space technology infrastructure under the supervision of MYSA which includes satellite installation, integration and testing facilities; satellite mission control facility in Banting and the Remote Sensing Satellite Data Receiver station in Temerloh,“ he added.

To strengthen international cooperation in the space sector, he said Mosti will would enhance cooperation networks through the signing of memorandums of understanding with agencies of excellence in developed countries in the field of space technology.

“It aims to enhance the country’s capabilities in R, D, C&I (research, development, commercialisation and innovation) including through the transfer of advanced space-related technologies such as satellite technology, launchers, antenna systems, and artificial intelligence technologies related to big data processing for expertise development in the local industrial sector,“ he said.-Bernama