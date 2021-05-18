Malaysia stands in solidarity with Palestine through special prayers

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia today stood in solidarity, praying for the safety and well-being of the Palestinian people facing oppression from Israel’s Zionist regime.

The special ‘Solat Hajat’ prayers were held after the Magrib prayer simultaneously in several states, in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In KUALA LUMPUR, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah performed the congregational prayers with 40 people comprising officers and staff of the Istana Negara at Surau Utama Istana Negara, here.

The prayers were also performed at major mosques including Masjid Negara and Masjid Wilayah in the capital as well as Masjid Putra in Putrajaya yesterday.

The prayer for peace touched the hearts of the congregation members, with some even seen shedding tears.

In PERAK, checks by Bernama at Masjid Al-Ansar, Bandar Meru Raya, Ipoh, saw a congregation of about 40 members performing the prayers.

The congregants were allowed to enter the mosque grounds as early as 7 pm, and the gates were closed as soon as the Azan (call to prayer) began, to limit the number of people present.

In SARAWAK, most mosques and surau in the state held the prayers in line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree yesterday to perform the prayers nationwide.

Those present at Masjid Bandaraya Kuching also listened to a brief ‘tazkirah’ (religious speech) on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is the third-most holy site for Muslims.

In JOHOR BAHRU, about 200 members of the congregation performed the special prayers as well as the recitation of surah Yasin at the Masjid Sultan Iskandar Bandar Dato Onn for the well-being of the Muslim community in Palestine.

Meanwhile, in PENANG, the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) issued a circular to 800 mosques and surau in the state to perform the prayers.

In PAHANG, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail was among 50 members of the congregation who joined in the prayers at Masjid Negeri Sultan Ahmad 1.

The Pahang state government also donated RM250,000 to the Palestinian cause.

It has been reported that the Israeli Zionist regime’s aggression and attacks this time on Palestinians started with the attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque on May 7, followed by airstrikes in the Gaza Strip over the past week.

Since then, more than 100 people have been killed while hundreds are left injured.-BERNAMA