Malaysia supports green energy transition based on local needs, realities: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The trend towards sustainable energy, especially among developing countries, must be advanced with an eye on local needs and realities, according to a statement of the Malaysian Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change on Tuesday.

Emphasising the importance of a just energy transition process, Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) said at the 13th session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) assembly that localised hubs among the Association of Southeast Nations would ensure progress reported Xinhua.

He added that such centers will better enable localised support and collaboration in accelerating the energy transition effort by countries in each region through capacity building and technical support.

The IRENA assembly was held on Jan. 14-15 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. IRENA, which has 168 members, is an intergovernmental agency that facilitates cooperation and promotes the adoption of renewable energy. -Bernama