Malaysia tables eight ADM2025 target outcomes: Zahidi

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia, as the chair of the ASEAN Digital Ministers Meeting (ADGMIN), has tabled eight target outcomes that have been drafted through the ASEAN Digital Master Plan 2025 (ADM2025).

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin(pix) tweeted today that the targets were presented at the ADGMIN meeting session with the ASEAN Economic Community Council (AECC) during the 20th AECC meeting held virtually today.

He said that the ADM2025 would chart the development of the digital landscape of the ASEAN region for the next five years.

“At the meeting, the AECC and ADGMIN also agreed that digital economy will be a key driver in developing the economy, industry as well as become a new growth area in ASEAN.

“As such, both the AECC and ADGMIN also agreed to work more closely to propel ASEAN’s aim to emerge as a competitive and resilient digital economic bloc in the post-Covid-19 period,” he said.

Earlier, Zahidi led the ADGMIN delegation at the meeting session with AECC.-Bernama