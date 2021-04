PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will continue to use the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said.

He said this was decided at the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee meeting today.

“The use of the AstraZeneca vaccine will continue because clinical data available still points to benefits rather than harms,” he told reporters at the signing of a Note of Cooperation between the Health Ministry (MOH) and the Ministry of Transport (MOT) here today.

Dr Adham said that the MOH takes note of reported adverse effects and cases of thrombocytopenia.

According to media reports, seven out of 30 AstraZeneca recipients in the United Kingdom suffer from blood clot issues.

British health regulators are reportedly considering recommendations to ban the use of AstraZeneca among younger people following concerns about rare cases of blood clotting.

On April 2, the MOH granted conditional registration approval for AstraZeneca supplied through the COVAX facility by manufacturer SK Bioscience Co Limited, South Korea.

Dr Adham said Malaysia would also procure 10 per cent of AstraZeneca vaccines from Thailand through a direct purchase. — Bernama