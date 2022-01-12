Malaysia to host BWF World Tour Super 100 event

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia are among three countries that were added to host Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 100 events for calendar year 2023 and 2024.

According to a statement from the BWF, the tournament which will be called Malaysia Super 100 will be held from Oct 31 to Nov 5 next year and Oct 15 to 20 in 2024.

“The Super 100 circuit welcomes new hosts from Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, and UAE (United Arab Emirates). Member hosts can stage up to six tournaments each year including a maximum of two Super 100 tournaments.

“Both Indonesia and India will stage two Super 100 tournaments each in 2023 and 2024. Other Super 100 tournaments will be in China and Vietnam,” it said in a statement today.

It said ranking points earned at these Super 100 tournaments will go towards qualification for the end-of-year BWF World Tour Finals as well as posing as important ranking tournaments for the Race to Paris Olympic Games Qualification.

The Race to Paris Olympic Qualification period will kick off from May 1, 2023 until April 28, 2024.

The inclusion of Malaysia Super 100 event will see the country now having three BWF World Tour tournaments including the existing Malaysia Open and Malaysia Masters.-Bernama