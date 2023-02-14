Malaysia to instal 10,000 EV charging points by 2025: Nik Nazmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia aims to instal 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points by 2025 through the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint, said Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said there were now more than 10,000 registered EVs in the country and 900 public EV chargers.

“The ministry is also committed to increasing electricity generation from renewable energy sources through the Electricity Supply Generation Development Plan 2021-2039, while strengthening the grid and developing the EV ecosystem,” he said in his speech at Malaysia’s EV Conference 2023 here today.

He said the key challenge was to make EV practical and irresistible to all levels of society, but market forces alone might not be sufficient.

Hence, he said there should be appropriate incentives for both consumers and producers to speed up the transition to or adoption of EVs.

“We are doing Malaysia a disservice if we neglect our potential in EV while our neighbours are racing to excel in this industry. We already are a competitive auto industry player, so it’s a natural progression to take on EV,” he said.

Besides that, he also stressed that promoting EV did not mean the government only wanted people to buy electric cars.

Naturally, he said the country must and would work towards the emergence of affordable and reliable public transportation powered by renewable energy.

“This is the best solution for all income groups although EV will remain a reality as long as cars are a feature of urban life,” he added. -Bernama