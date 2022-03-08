Malaysia to move onto endemic phase on April 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that Malaysia will enter the ‘Transition to Endemic’ phase and will reopen its borders starting April 1.

He said the decision was made after taking into account several factors, conducting the necessary risk assessment, seeking advice from the Ministry of Health, and scrutinising the recommendations from the Quartet Ministers.

“The ‘Transition to Endemic’ phase is an exit strategy to enable all of us to return to almost normal life after two years of struggling with Covid-19,” he told a special press conference at Parliament building today.

He said the transition phase is just temporary before the country could fully enter the endemic phase, subject to the announcement by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Malaysia has closed its international borders to foreign travellers since the implementation of the Movement Control Order on March 18, 2020, to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

As such, Ismail Sabri said several matters had also been decided to take effect from April 1.

The wearing of a face mask in public places is still compulsory for all individuals.No more operating hour limits for business premises.“Owners of business premises can operate throughout the operating hours stated in their licence.

“This means that you (the public) can dine in at restaurants even after midnight, especially to have your sahur (pre-dawn meal) during the upcoming Ramadan,” he said.

Check-in using MySejahtera is still compulsory and only exempted for open and non-crowded spaces. MySJTrace also remains compulsory for indoor places full of guests and visitors.

Congregational prayers in mosques and surau, as well as mass prayers in non-Muslim houses of worship, can be held without physical distancing. However, the implementation and final SOP for mosques and surau will be subject to the decision of state religious authority and the Ministry of National Unity/Unit for Other Religions (UNIFOR).

Vaccination requirement:

No more worker capacity limit based on vaccination status.

All individuals are also allowed to travel interstate regardless of their vaccination status.The Prime Minister also announced that there will be no 50 per cent capacity limits for mass gatherings, but physical distancing is very much encouraged.

At the same time, he also expressed appreciation to all members of Keluarga Malaysia who have remained strong, determined, and disciplined in complying with the SOP while supporting every initiative taken by the government in fighting Covid-19.

“Without the support from Keluarga Malaysia, the country will not be able to enter the Transition to Endemic Phase. I would also like to thank all the Covid-19 Quartet Ministers led by Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein for their tireless efforts in ensuring the success of the country’s ‘Reopening Safely’ initiative,” he added.-Bernama