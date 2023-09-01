Malaysia to raise Umrah package price increase issue with Saudi Arabian govt

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokthar said that he would raise the issue of increasing hotel prices in Makkah and Madinah with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah.

He said this in a post on his Facebook page following a report about the price increase, due to the increase in costs in Saudi Arabia which will affect umrah pilgrims.

“I fully understand that this matter has raised concern among umrah pilgrims to some extent. However, as we all know, this matter is beyond our control.

“It certainly has an impact, not only on Malaysian pilgrims but also those from other countries,” said Mohd Na’im, who is currently in Saudi Arabia to attend the Hajj and Umrah Services Conference 2023.

He also expressed hope that the umrah agencies could find the best method so that the increase in overall costs would not be so extreme as to burden prospective pilgrims.

Previously, there was a report advising umrah and hajj pilgrims to be prepared for a last-minute price increase of umrah packages by their respective travel agencies before leaving for the Holy Land.

According to the report, this was caused by the sudden increase in room rates triggered by surging demands for hotel accommodation in both Makkah and Madinah.-Bernama