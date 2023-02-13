Malaysia to set up another HMM in Turkiye: Army chief

PORT DICKSON: Another small-scale Malaysian Field Hospital (HMM) is expected to be set up in Turkiye to provide humanitarian aid to earthquake victims, said Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain.

He said a team would be mobilised soon to identify a suitable location for the field hospital, in addition to assessing logistical needs, types of assistance and the total number of people who require help.

“The current field hospital has 110 personnel, but this new HMM is smaller and only for level 2 medical services, namely emergency response,” he told reporters after launching the 90th Army Day celebration here today.

The Malaysian Armed Forces had set up one HMM in Turkiye to provide medical services to earthquake victims in the country, and it is expected to be operational on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Zamrose did not rule out the possibility of deploying more soldiers to assist in the search and rescue operation (SAR) in Turkiye.

However, evaluation and review will be made from time to time to see if it is appropriate to send additional force.

Asked whether the military personnel faced any constraints during the SAR operation, he said those who were deployed were trained personnel who had served in Cox’s Bazar and MALBATT missions and could adapt to any situation.

A devastating earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale that hit southern Turkiye and northwestern Syria last Monday has claimed over 30,000 lives so far.

Earlier, in his message in conjunction with the 90th Army Day celebration on March 1, Zambrose said that one of the main focuses of the Malaysian Army this year was to ensure that the military housing projects are completed per the schedule and able to meet the needs, especially in Sabah and Sarawak.

“This year’s celebration is more meaningful because 90 is also the service number of national hero, Lieutenant Adnan Saidi,” he said. -Bernama