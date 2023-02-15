Malaysia Top Dairy Farm Company Farm Fresh Berhad annouces F&B expansion under Jom Cha by farm fresh brand

PUTRAJAYA: Many know Farm Fresh as their household dairy brand, but
what happens when fresh milk is included to make beverages and soft serve? For Farm
Fresh, it’s Jom Cha. Farm Fresh Berhad officially launched its new venture in the F&B space
with ‘Jom Cha by Farm Fresh’ at their outlet in IOI City Mall, Putrajaya. With the ever-
growing fresh milk market in Malaysia, Farm Fresh saw an opportunity to continue and
diversify.
Jom Cha made its debut in the market last August 2022 with its first outlet in 1 Utama, Klang
Valley. As of today, Jom Cha has expanded to 22 outlets across Malaysia and can be found in
popular shopping malls such as IOI City Mall and Genting Highlands Premium Outlets. Jom
Cha aims to extend rapidly in malls and outlets over the next 3 years with the target of 300
outlets and achieving 100 outlets by the end of this year.
Jom Cha offers a fantastic range of distinctive flavours, starting at just RM5.80. Their focus is
on creating exquisite flavours using the highest quality ingredients, while keeping prices
affordable. To name a few, Farm Fresh Milk with Brown Sugar Boba, Belgian Milk Chocolate
and Strawberry Kurma Yogurt are some of the best selling flavours since they first started.
Jom Cha combines two types of boba in their drinks which include special seaweed-based
pearls too! Customers can also customize their sugar and ice level, perfect for those who
would like to control the sugar level in their drinks! Their Fresh Milk Soft Serve is also a
crowd’s favourite. Rich and creamy goodness from the milk used as base.
Eddie Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Farm Fresh Jom Cha Sdn Bhd said, “Jom Cha strongly
believes in the Farm to Cup concept that we offer. The quality of the dairy product used in
our drinks and soft serve comes from Farm Fresh, Malaysia’s No. 1 choice of dairy milk
beverage and we carefully curate the ingredients that go in our drinks. That is the extra
points that set us apart from other brands in the market. We do not compromise the
ingredients we put in our products to ensure customers could taste the difference and
would always come back for more”.
Eddie added, “We are very new in the market but the name Farm Fresh resonates well with
a lot of people. Jom Cha leveraging on the strong brand equity of Farm Fresh will give us the
advantage as its in-house brand. We believe in what we’re offering and the steady increase
in the total sales from when we first started shows the growing love our customers have for
us.”
Loi Tuan Ee, Group Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Farm Fresh
Berhad said, “The birth of Jom Cha started because we wanted to create extra revenue for
our own home dealers as well as Farm Fresh as a company. We believe in the quality of our
milk and so many brands out there are already using our milk! We saw an opportunity and
would like to elevate our game mixing our dairy-based products with boba. We are focusing
on expanding even more through a franchisee program and we’re excited to make it
happen.”
Offering a total of 19 varieties of drinks under 6 different categories made mostly with Farm
Fresh milk and yogurt, Jom Cha has also expanded their menu to fresh milk-based soft serve
with a variety of toppings you can pick from. The latest addition to their menu is their new
Natural Yogurt Mixberries Soft Serve, made from Farm Fresh yogurt full of probiotics. Find a
Jom Cha near you today and get ready to be in the Boba Socie-tea!
List of Jom Cha outlet as of 15 th February 2023
1. 1 Utama
2. IOI City Mall
3. Eco Hill Semenyih
4. Sunway Lagoon (Theme Park & Night Park)
5. Genting Highlands Premium Outlets
6. Farm Fresh @ UPM
7. Larkin Sentral
8. Kompleks Pusat Bandar, Pasir Gudang
9. Mydin Mutiara Rini
10. Mydin Nusajaya
11. Bandar Baru Uda
12. The Zizz
13. Arra Milk House, Kota Bharu
14. Pusat Komersial Saujana Seremban 2 Heights
15. Kuala Nerus, Terengganu
16. AEON Mall Tebrau City
17. AEON BiG Wangsa Maju
18. AEON Mall Kulai
19. Taman Perindustrian Pekan Nanas
20. Pusat Komersial Suria Gelang Patah
21. Pusat Komersial Bukit Gambir
22. Petronas Puncak Alam
23. MyTown Cheras (Opening Soon)
24. Ikano Power Centre (Opening Soon)
For more info, please visit:
● Facebook: Jom Cha by Farm Fresh
● Instagram: @jomcha_my