Malaysia Top Dairy Farm Company Farm Fresh Berhad annouces F&B expansion under Jom Cha by farm fresh brand

PUTRAJAYA: Many know Farm Fresh as their household dairy brand, but

what happens when fresh milk is included to make beverages and soft serve? For Farm

Fresh, it’s Jom Cha. Farm Fresh Berhad officially launched its new venture in the F&B space

with ‘Jom Cha by Farm Fresh’ at their outlet in IOI City Mall, Putrajaya. With the ever-

growing fresh milk market in Malaysia, Farm Fresh saw an opportunity to continue and

diversify.

Jom Cha made its debut in the market last August 2022 with its first outlet in 1 Utama, Klang

Valley. As of today, Jom Cha has expanded to 22 outlets across Malaysia and can be found in

popular shopping malls such as IOI City Mall and Genting Highlands Premium Outlets. Jom

Cha aims to extend rapidly in malls and outlets over the next 3 years with the target of 300

outlets and achieving 100 outlets by the end of this year.

Jom Cha offers a fantastic range of distinctive flavours, starting at just RM5.80. Their focus is

on creating exquisite flavours using the highest quality ingredients, while keeping prices

affordable. To name a few, Farm Fresh Milk with Brown Sugar Boba, Belgian Milk Chocolate

and Strawberry Kurma Yogurt are some of the best selling flavours since they first started.

Jom Cha combines two types of boba in their drinks which include special seaweed-based

pearls too! Customers can also customize their sugar and ice level, perfect for those who

would like to control the sugar level in their drinks! Their Fresh Milk Soft Serve is also a

crowd’s favourite. Rich and creamy goodness from the milk used as base.

Eddie Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Farm Fresh Jom Cha Sdn Bhd said, “Jom Cha strongly

believes in the Farm to Cup concept that we offer. The quality of the dairy product used in

our drinks and soft serve comes from Farm Fresh, Malaysia’s No. 1 choice of dairy milk

beverage and we carefully curate the ingredients that go in our drinks. That is the extra

points that set us apart from other brands in the market. We do not compromise the

ingredients we put in our products to ensure customers could taste the difference and

would always come back for more”.

Eddie added, “We are very new in the market but the name Farm Fresh resonates well with

a lot of people. Jom Cha leveraging on the strong brand equity of Farm Fresh will give us the

advantage as its in-house brand. We believe in what we’re offering and the steady increase

in the total sales from when we first started shows the growing love our customers have for

us.”

Loi Tuan Ee, Group Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Farm Fresh

Berhad said, “The birth of Jom Cha started because we wanted to create extra revenue for

our own home dealers as well as Farm Fresh as a company. We believe in the quality of our

milk and so many brands out there are already using our milk! We saw an opportunity and

would like to elevate our game mixing our dairy-based products with boba. We are focusing

on expanding even more through a franchisee program and we’re excited to make it

happen.”

Offering a total of 19 varieties of drinks under 6 different categories made mostly with Farm

Fresh milk and yogurt, Jom Cha has also expanded their menu to fresh milk-based soft serve

with a variety of toppings you can pick from. The latest addition to their menu is their new

Natural Yogurt Mixberries Soft Serve, made from Farm Fresh yogurt full of probiotics. Find a

Jom Cha near you today and get ready to be in the Boba Socie-tea!

List of Jom Cha outlet as of 15 th February 2023

1. 1 Utama

2. IOI City Mall

3. Eco Hill Semenyih

4. Sunway Lagoon (Theme Park & Night Park)

5. Genting Highlands Premium Outlets

6. Farm Fresh @ UPM

7. Larkin Sentral

8. Kompleks Pusat Bandar, Pasir Gudang

9. Mydin Mutiara Rini

10. Mydin Nusajaya

11. Bandar Baru Uda

12. The Zizz

13. Arra Milk House, Kota Bharu

14. Pusat Komersial Saujana Seremban 2 Heights

15. Kuala Nerus, Terengganu

16. AEON Mall Tebrau City

17. AEON BiG Wangsa Maju

18. AEON Mall Kulai

19. Taman Perindustrian Pekan Nanas

20. Pusat Komersial Suria Gelang Patah

21. Pusat Komersial Bukit Gambir

22. Petronas Puncak Alam

23. MyTown Cheras (Opening Soon)

24. Ikano Power Centre (Opening Soon)

About JOM CHA

Jom Cha is Farm Fresh’s in-house brand of delicious drinks made mostly with Farm Fresh

milk. Since the birth of this brand in 2022, Jom Cha aims to be a brand that will give

customers the space to come together for a good conversation while also enjoying drinks

made with the best quality of milk mixed with premium and carefully picked ingredients.

This latest boba brand in town believes that mixing the right ingredients with the best dairy

will elevate and change your Boba experience with the recipes and mixture of flavours that

they have created. Jom Cha offers flavours that are bold, dreamy, zesty, sweet and also

classic! Their drinks are made for everyone, from all walks of life.

After its first store opening in 1 Utama, Jom Cha now has opened 22 more outlets across

Malaysia, some in major shopping malls! You can now find Jom Cha by Farm Fresh at IOI City

Mall, 1 Utama, Genting Highlands Premium Outlets, AEON Mall Tebrau City and many more!

Please contact Jom Cha at enquiry.jomcha@farmfreshmilk.com.my for any further

enquiries.

For more info, please visit:

● Facebook: Jom Cha by Farm Fresh

● Instagram: @jomcha_my