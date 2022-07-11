Malaysia win 2022 Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series

KUALA LUMPUR: The national cricket team emerged as champions in the 2022 Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series after beating Bhutan in the final today.

According to the Malaysian Cricket Association website, Malaysia beat Bhutan by nine wickets in the match at the Oval UKM in Bangi, near here.

Bhutan, who batted first, could only manage 82 runs with a loss of 10 wickets, before Malaysia caught up with 84 runs and a loss of only one wicket.

National player Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak was named the player of the match after registering 44 runs and one wicket.

Today’s win meant that Malaysia kept a clean slate in the tournament, as they won all their six matches at the round-robin league stage to enter the final as champions with the maximum 12 points.

Malaysia’s captain Ahmad Faiz Mohammad Noor said he was happy that the team did well despite not playing competitively the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our fighting spirit helped us to emerge champions and we hope this will motivate us for the coming competitions.

“We faced some resistance from Bhutan in the second match earlier but all players cooperated and gave their best, to record this very big win,” he said when contacted today.

He hoped the national team would keep up the momentum and win more tournaments.

Malaysia will leave for Canada on Sunday for the Cricket World Cup Challenge League A tournament to be played on the 50-over format from July 27 to Aug 6.-Bernama