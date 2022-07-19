Malaysia won’t be a Sri Lanka: Zafrul

PETALING JAYA: Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has given assurance that Malaysia is not headed in the direction of Sri Lanka financially, Malaysiakini reports.

He said the country’s economy was still stable, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expressing confidence for continued growth.

He said the IMF was confident that Malaysia’s GDP can grow 5.75% this year.

Zafrul was replying to a query by Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) on whether Malaysia was in danger of suffering an economic collapse like Sri Lanka during minister question time.