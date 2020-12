BANGKOK: Thai police arrested five suspects, including a Malaysian, allegedly for kidnapping a Chinese businessman in Bangkok.

The 49-year-old man, who is a tour guide, and four Thai men were arrested at a resort in Suphan Buri province, about 100 km from Bangkok, on Tuesday.

In a statement, Metropolitan Police Bureau chief, Pol Lt-Gen Pakapong Pongpetra said a 43-year-old Chinese businessman was abducted at Sukhumvit Soi 39 in Bangkok at about 4.30 pm (local time) on Saturday.

Based on the initial investigation, he said the Malaysian contacted the victim’s friend and demanded 3 million yuan (RM1.86 million) in ransom.

“The investigation was launched after the victim’s friend notified the Children and Women Protection Sub-Division.

“Based on the footage of a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording, police tracked down the suspects at a resort in Suphan Buri province on Tuesday.

“Police freed the businessman and arrested the five suspects,” he said.

Pakapong said the initial investigation found that business disputes between the victim and one of the suspects could have led to the kidnapping.

He added that at least seven suspects were involved in the kidnapping and two, believed to be Myanmar nationals, were still at large. — Bernama