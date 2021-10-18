Malaysian Army collaborates OUM with bachelor’s degree programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Army has entered into its first-ever collaboration with Open University Malaysia (OUM) to implement a bachelor’s degree in information technology programme for the Royal Signals Regiment.

Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain(pix) said the programme would offer personnel of the Royal Signals Regiment the opportunity to improve their academic qualifications.

It would also enable them to retain their technical expertise for as long as they were in the service, he added.

“This programme will indirectly address the existing gaps in the Royal Signals Regiment, especially where job positions are concerns.

“There are 20 students currently taking the information technology bachelor’s degree (honours) programme, which runs from Sept 20 till Dec 31, 2022,” he said during a media conference at the memorandum handover ceremony at Wisma Perwira ATM here today.

Zamrose also said that the programme would increase the level of professionalism and those who completed the programme would be eligible to be commissioned as special duties officers.

“Those who complete the course will be seconded for commission as telecommunications technical officers and signals traffic officers.

“The duration of the programme’s agreement is for five years, beginning Sept 1 and ending on Aug 31, 2026,” he added.

The army would continue efforts to boost the academic levels of its officers and personnel to ensure enhanced competencies and skills in line with their academic performance and knowledge, he said.

Zamrose said the development of such academic programmes was also to ensure more comprehensive and dynamic welfare for armed forces personnel in the long term.

Chairman of the OUM Board of Governors, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye was also present at the ceremony.-Bernama