‘Malaysian boards keen to adopt ESG but lack knowhow’

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s corporate boards are not adequately equipped to deal with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements and embed ESG into the business and create value from it, according to Institute of Corporate Directors Malaysia (ICDM) president and CEO Michele Kythe Lim (pix).

She said the ICDM’s board survey indicated that companies in Asean, including Malaysia, recognise the importance of ESG but the barrier to adopting them is that companies are not trained to do so.

“Risk-based analysis (reveals) the gaps and you know where to start. Just pick a few and start from there and you will see the rewards. Those who can pivot faster will see the results sooner.

“ESG is about the sustainability of the business, it is not corporate social responsibility (CSR). It is ensuring that you look at the sustainability of the business ethically. It is not just financial performance but the non-financial part of the business as well. It adds value to your top line, reduces cost and increases productivity. There are many positives to adopting ESG but you need to be in it for the long run. Investors are voting and they will invest in companies that adopt sustainability in their business model,” Lim told reporters at the virtual launch of the Inaugural 2022 Asean Board Trends Report today.

She said a recent survey with the Securities Commission Malaysia showed that capacity building to address sustainability issues is among the top priorities of Malaysian boards.

“It ranks number four behind business continuity, managing Covid-19 risk, and people management. That is why we come out with a sustainability-driven governance model to inculcate in companies ways to turn risks into opportunities.

“Directors do want to adopt ESG, they just need to know how do get there. We received enquiries from companies on how to get to net-zero, how to implement sustainability tracking within the organisation, and how do we get more ESG-competent people on the board.”

She said ESG implementation is not simply putting one ESG person on the board.

“Every board member needs to be conversant. It is not just getting the skillset but also continuous development. ESG is huge such as the E represents climate, green issues, energy. The S represents workers’ welfare and human capital. The G, most companies are pretty good at the G. This is across the board, not just big companies, small companies as well.

“You will be surprised some of the small and medium-sized companies can take ESG faster due to agility due to less red tape within the organisation. The larger organisations have more processes and make them harder to just pivot and move.”

She said competencies training and development, asking for help, and starting small are among steps to overcome barriers to ESG adoption in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, one of the key takeaways from the report is that Asean boards are aware of the need to do things differently to safeguard organisational resilience and create long-term value as innovation, digitalisation, and sustainability which are among the top boardroom priorities in the coming year.

“The challenge, however, is the lack of required competencies both technical and behavioural on boards to ensure effective oversight on the identified areas,” Lim said.

Other key findings and observations from the report include organisation-wide innovation and digitalisation dominates Asean directors’ top boardroom priorities, innovation and digital skills remain as a gap in the boardroom, increased urgency on ESG considerations into business strategy, board refreshment is ranked first in measures required to improve board effectiveness, more opportunities for boards to foster a culture of constructive dissent and encourage diversity of thought, and growing importance on board independence.

“The Asean directors’ recognition of the issues in the boardroom and their commitment to driving growth despite the challenging times, as well as expanding responsibilities are promising for the future of the corporate governance landscape.

“A paradigm shift to a progressive, sustainability-driven governance model is necessary for companies to further catalyse their overall growth,” she said.

Besides, for boards to benefit from sustainability-driven governance within their company structure, there are four elements to consider and embody – network-thinking risk mindset, agility and digital culture, stakeholder co-creation, and continual innovation.

The report is the result of a partnership between ICDM with six other Institutes of Directors (IoDs) across Asean. The release of the report formally marked the materialisation of the Asean IoD Network, which is a regional collaborative network to further elevate corporate governance standards in the Asean.