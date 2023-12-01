Malaysian companies tie up with Saudi firm to offer food products for haj, umrah sector

KUALA LUMPUR: Saudi Arabia-based Mrasi Almamoura Group has entered into a strategic partnership with two Malaysian companies, Syed Food Industry Sdn Bhd and Fario Holdings Sdn Bhd, for the development and distribution of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products as well as beverages to cater for the haj and umrah sector.

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation in a statement today said the partnership also takes into account the growing hospitality sector in the region.

It said the partnership was firmed up during a signing ceremony held at the Jeddah Superdome recently, in conjunction with the second edition of the Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition 2023 organised by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah that gathers global entrepreneurs and innovators to showcase advancements in improving the experience of pilgrims visiting the Two Holy Mosques.

Under the agreement, Syed Food Industry would provide solutions for Mrasi Almamoura to offer retort packed meals to pilgrims, offering a range of cuisines including Southeast Asian, Western and Middle Eastern, while Fario Holdings’ pioneering digital and automated kiosk under the brand of Coffee Star brings convenience by providing freshly brewed coffee and selected beverages to consumers.

“It is a pleasure to be partnering with both companies as they share our vision and values in offering innovative and convenient food services for the benefit of pilgrims.

“This is also aligned with the Saudi government’s vision to deliver safe and quality food for public consumption,“ said Mrasi Almamoura chief executive officer Fouad Morsi.

Under Saudi Vision 2030, the kingdom aims to increase the number of pilgrims to 30 million by improving the delivery of services in logistics, healthcare, technology and tourism sector amongst others.-Bernama